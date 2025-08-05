All 76ers

Former Sixers Standout Georges Niang Traded by Rival Team

The Boston Celtics are moving on from the ex-Sixers sharpshooter, Georges Niang. 

Justin Grasso

Apr 7, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Georges Niang was set to become a direct rival of the Philadelphia 76ers this year.

The team’s former sharpshooter ended up in a trade that sent him packing to the Boston Celtics. Although Niang is from the area, it was set to be an awkward pairing for the 32-year-old forward.

At this point, it doesn’t matter. Niang was included in a trade to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, reuniting him with the team he spent the most time with since entering the NBA in 2016.

via @ShamsCharania: The Boston Celtics are trading Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr., sources tell ESPN.

A Trip Back to Utah

Niang spent his first NBA season with the Indiana Pacers. He appeared in 23 games, averaging four minutes per matchup. After struggling to make an impact with the Pacers, Niang moved on to the Jazz in 2018. He landed a two-way contract with Utah.

Eventually, Niang was upgraded to a standard deal. He would become a key member of the Jazz’s rotation as his three-point shooting was too consistent to take him off the floor.

In four seasons with the Jazz, Niang appeared in over 200 games. He averaged six points while shooting 41 percent from three. During the 2021 NBA offseason, Niang hit the free agency market. He was a key target for Daryl Morey’s 76ers.

Georges Nian
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) reacts after his three pointer against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Making a Name in the City of Brotherly Love

Niang wasn’t in Philly for a long time, but he made an impact with his efficient three-point shooting. He would see the court for 154 games, averaging 21 minutes of action.

The veteran produced nine points per game and knocked down 40 percent of his threes. He played well enough to price himself out of the Sixers’ range for his 2023 free agency.

Niang would end up on the Cleveland Cavaliers. During a 133-game run in Cleveland, he produced nine points per game, along with four rebounds. He hit on 39 percent of his threes. While Niang started the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Cavs, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks midway through the year.

Last season, Niang finished up with 28 games in Atlanta. During that time, he produced a career-high 12 points, making 41 percent of his threes. While the Hawks moved Niang to the Celtics, he won’t be joining Boston now two seasons after their championship run.

It’s unclear if Niang will remain in Utah, but the veteran will be valuable from beyond the arc wherever he goes.

