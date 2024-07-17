Former Sixers Veteran Makes Free Agency Decision After Getting Cut
For the second summer in a row, former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry will form a reunion.
But it won’t be with the Dallas Mavericks or the Sixers. Instead, Curry plans to remain with the Charlotte Hornets despite getting waived ahead of free agency.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Curry is set to sign a one-year deal with the Hornets. The move doesn’t come as a shock, considering both parties were reported to have interest in a reunion after free agency opened up.
Since entering the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Duke in 2013, Curry has had stops on many teams and even multiple runs with the same organization.
When the Sixers acquired Curry in 2020, he officially wrapped up a second stint with the Mavericks. After a 64-game showing in Dallas, Curry hoped to find stability in Philadelphia.
With the Sixers, Curry was a full-time starter for the first time in his career. He averaged nearly 30 minutes in 57 games. With that playing time, Curry produced 13 points per game on 45 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In the playoffs, he was dominant offensively, dropping 19 points per game on 51 percent shooting from three.
During the 2021-2022 season, Curry resumed a starting role in Philadelphia. After 45 games, he was included in a trade deadline deal, becoming a piece in the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster swap. Curry took his talents to Brooklyn for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season and all of the 2022-2023 season.
Last year, Curry hit the free agency market and inked a deal to return to Dallas for a third stint. Once again, the Mavericks traded Curry away. He appeared in 36 games for the Mavs, shooting 36 percent from three while averaging four points. The veteran ended up on a rebuilding Charlotte Hornets team.
He appeared in eight games before suffering an injury. Curry produced nine points per game, hitting on just 32 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The veteran will get another run in his hometown of Charlotte, remaining with his tenth organization.
