Fred VanVleet Gets Ejected From Sixers-Rockets Thriller
On Monday night, the Houston Rockets lost their starting guard, Fred FanVleet, during the fourth quarter of a thrilling matchup.
As the Rockets looked to form a comeback from a double-digit deficit created by a struggling and shorthanded Sixers team, VanVleet got frustrated after failing to get a foul call following his three-point attempt.
The veteran guard swiftly made it to the other end of the floor to make a play on the ball. He was too aggressive with his effort and ended up fouling and getting reviewed.
via @TheHoopCentral: Fred VanVleet has been EJECTED.
Fortunately, Sixers veteran Oshae Brissett was fine. After the referees reviewed the play, VanVleet ended up getting hit with a Flagrant 2 call. He was ejected from the game with under two minutes left to go. VanVleet left the game with three points on 1-6 shooting from the field in 38 minutes. He also had seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and five assists to just two turnovers.
The Rockets ended up tying up the score with just a few seconds on the clock. After the Sixers failed to capitalize on the final offensive possession, the game was sent into overtime.
The Rockets were looking to pick up their seventh win in a row. Meanwhile, the Sixers were hoping to put together a winning streak of their own, closing out a back-to-back set on a high note after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.
