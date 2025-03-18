All 76ers

Fred VanVleet Gets Ejected From Sixers-Rockets Thriller

Fred VanVleet got tossed in Monday's game between the Sixers and the Rockets.

Justin Grasso

Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday night, the Houston Rockets lost their starting guard, Fred FanVleet, during the fourth quarter of a thrilling matchup.

As the Rockets looked to form a comeback from a double-digit deficit created by a struggling and shorthanded Sixers team, VanVleet got frustrated after failing to get a foul call following his three-point attempt.

The veteran guard swiftly made it to the other end of the floor to make a play on the ball. He was too aggressive with his effort and ended up fouling and getting reviewed.

via @TheHoopCentral: Fred VanVleet has been EJECTED.

Fortunately, Sixers veteran Oshae Brissett was fine. After the referees reviewed the play, VanVleet ended up getting hit with a Flagrant 2 call. He was ejected from the game with under two minutes left to go. VanVleet left the game with three points on 1-6 shooting from the field in 38 minutes. He also had seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and five assists to just two turnovers.

The Rockets ended up tying up the score with just a few seconds on the clock. After the Sixers failed to capitalize on the final offensive possession, the game was sent into overtime.

The Rockets were looking to pick up their seventh win in a row. Meanwhile, the Sixers were hoping to put together a winning streak of their own, closing out a back-to-back set on a high note after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.

More 76ers on SI

Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder

Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition

Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George

Nick Nurse Addresses Paul George’s Status

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News