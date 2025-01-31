Golden State Warriors Make Major Announcement for Former 76ers Player
A former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick has stamped his legacy with the Golden State Warriors.
This week, the organization announced they will retire Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey. The ceremony will take place on February 23, when the Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks.
Iguodala earns the honor after spending eight seasons with the Warriors.
Back in 2004, Iguodala entered the NBA coming out of Arizona. He landed with the 76ers as the 9th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.
As a rookie, Iguodala had an instant role with the Sixers. He started all 82 games and averaged nine points and six rebounds.
Through his first two seasons with the Sixers, Iguodala played every single game. He spent a total of eight seasons with the Sixers. He only missed matchups on six occasions, and it occurred during his third season in the league.
Iguodala’s best season as a scorer came during the 2008-2008 NBA season when he averaged 20 points on 45 percent shooting from the field.
Although Iguodala spent a large chunk of his career playing for the Sixers early on, he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2012. For the Sixers, they would soon begin transitioning into their rebuilding phase.
Iguodala’s stint in Denver was a pit stop. After declining to return to the Nuggets, Iguodala joined the Warriors via sign-and-trade. It ended up being the most crucial change in his career.
For his first six seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala averaged seven points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and nearly one block per game. In the playoffs, he maintained his production and played a pivotal role through three championship runs.
During the Warriors’ 2015 NBA Finals win, Iguodala was named the MVP of the series.
Although Iguodala’s time with the Warriors initially ended after the 2018-2019 season, he returned to the organization for a second stint after spending two seasons with the Miami Heat.
The veteran forward played an important role as a leader and won his fourth NBA Championship with the Warriors in 2022.
Although Iguodala’s one All-Star nod came during his time with the Sixers, his value as a defensive standout as a dominant reserve had him steadily in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards.
After eight strong seasons with Golden State, Iguodala joins Wilt Chamberlain, Tom Meschery, Al Attles, Chris Mullin, Rick Barry, and Nate Thurmond as the next player to get his number retired.
