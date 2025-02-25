Guerschon Yabusele Injury Update After 76ers-Bulls
During the second half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ blowout loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers saw their veteran standout, Guerschon Yabusele, leave the game with an apparent injury.
Not long after Yabusele left the court, the Sixers ruled him out for the rest of the night due to “contact to both eyes.” Yabusele’s night concluded after just 13 minutes of action.
After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the state of Yabusele’s setback during his postgame press conference.
via @KyleNeubeck: Guerschon Yabusele has a corneal abrasion in one eye and is dealing with swelling surrounding his other eye. The hope is that he avoided retinal damage
Yabusele is expected to be evaluated on Tuesday. The Sixers have a day off from practice and will return to the court on Wednesday night to pay a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Yabusele’s playing status in that matchup will depend on his evaluation.
When Yabusele left the court on Monday night, the Sixers trailed significantly. The veteran forward was having a tough outing, as he shot 0-4 from the field, scoring zero points. He also had just one rebound, one assist, and one steal.
This year, Yabusele has been a bright spot for the Sixers. As he returned to the NBA following several seasons away from the league, Yabusele has surely impressed during his lone stint with the Sixers.
Prior to the All-Star break, Yabusele averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three in 51 outings.
However, Yabusele has struggled since returning from the break. In three games, Yabusele averaged three points and six rebounds on 21 percent shooting from the field. Unfortunately, his setback could affect his availability moving forward.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations