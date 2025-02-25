All 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Injury Update After 76ers-Bulls

What's the latest on Guerschon Yabusele?

Justin Grasso

Feb 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
During the second half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ blowout loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers saw their veteran standout, Guerschon Yabusele, leave the game with an apparent injury.

Not long after Yabusele left the court, the Sixers ruled him out for the rest of the night due to “contact to both eyes.” Yabusele’s night concluded after just 13 minutes of action.

After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the state of Yabusele’s setback during his postgame press conference.

via @KyleNeubeck: Guerschon Yabusele has a corneal abrasion in one eye and is dealing with swelling surrounding his other eye. The hope is that he avoided retinal damage

Yabusele is expected to be evaluated on Tuesday. The Sixers have a day off from practice and will return to the court on Wednesday night to pay a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Yabusele’s playing status in that matchup will depend on his evaluation.

When Yabusele left the court on Monday night, the Sixers trailed significantly. The veteran forward was having a tough outing, as he shot 0-4 from the field, scoring zero points. He also had just one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

This year, Yabusele has been a bright spot for the Sixers. As he returned to the NBA following several seasons away from the league, Yabusele has surely impressed during his lone stint with the Sixers.

Prior to the All-Star break, Yabusele averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three in 51 outings.

However, Yabusele has struggled since returning from the break. In three games, Yabusele averaged three points and six rebounds on 21 percent shooting from the field. Unfortunately, his setback could affect his availability moving forward.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

