Here’s Sixers’ ‘Biggest Faller’ Prior to 2025-2026 NBA Season
With training camp approaching in September, the dynamics of each NBA team are expected to change in some way. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes suggests that Quentin Grimes will be the biggest faller for the Philadelphia 76ers next season.
Why Might Grimes Fall?
“Even if last year's 28-game explosion for the Sixers represented Grimes' true talent level, he probably won't get to extend it over a full season as a second-option starter. That assumes Paul George and Joel Embiid (both candidates for this "honor") appear in more than the 60 combined games they played last season, which might not be the safest bet.”
“Still, the Sixers have enough mouths to feed between Maxey, Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe that Grimes can't possibly get the same number of on-ball chances he did a year ago.”
In February, Grimes was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the 76ers. Grimes averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 47 games for the Mavericks. He then surged to career highs of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 28 games as a key player for the 76ers.
Grimes is currently a restricted free agent, which means that Philadelphia may match any offers to retain him. Though the progress of negotiations is not known, the 25-year-old guard is predicted to re-sign with the 76ers on a four-year, $67 million deal.
Outlook For Grimes as a 76er
In this scenario, it is certain that Grimes would be considered Philadelphia’s biggest faller. Although the Texas native could still be the designated starting shooting guard, he would take on a lesser role within a healthy 76ers roster. As suggested, the 76ers have an array of talented guards between Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jared McCain.
Additionally, there is no guarantee that Grimes can replicate the consistency he showed during his opportunity with the injury-riddled, lottery-bound 76ers. While his 28-game performance boosted his stock, it remains a relatively small sample size.
If he chooses to re-sign with the 76ers, Grimes risks moving from a fast-rising star to a solid rotation player. It is very likely that he wouldn't have the same opportunities as last season, pending the injury report. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey are the team’s main core, while players like Edgecombe and McCain are expected to rise further in the hierarchy.
