Here's Why Sixers' Kyle Lowry Should Start a Podcast
In recent years, there has been an influx of basketball players getting involved in the podcasting market. For instance, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has taken on the nickname Podcast P for his prominence in the field.
Does Kyle Lowry Have a Future in Media?
Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes released a list picking one player from every NBA team that should start their own podcast. Hughes chose Kyle Lowry for the 76ers.
“Much in the vein of Pat Riley with the Heat, Kyle Lowry is the Philadelphia 76ers representative most likely to speak with full candor. He's been in the league since 2006 and has been everything from a fringe rotation player with a notoriously bad attitude to an MVP candidate and emotional leader on an NBA champion.”
“All that experience gives Lowry more perspective than most players, and he's at a point in his career where there really won't be any repercussions if he ruffles feathers.”
“Back with his hometown Sixers on a one-year deal, the 39-year-old has crossed paths with everyone from Mike Fratello to Daryl Morey to Kawhi Leonard. DeMar DeRozan, one of Lowry's best friends in the league, once said Lowry was ‘worse than his four-year-old’ and ‘acts like a one-year-old.’”
“Let's get that weird combination of age and immaturity in front of some recording equipment.”
Nearing two decades in the NBA, Lowry has plenty of stories to tell about his time on the court and can provide expert opinions on happenings within the league. The 39-year-old is most known for his nine-season stint with the Toronto Raptors, as the six-time All-Star won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019.
Nearing the end of playing career, Lowry has appeared in 58 games for the 76ers over the past two years. Last season, the Philadelphia native averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 assists over 18.8 minutes per game. He recently re-signed with the 76ers on a one-year contract, which will be his 20th season in the NBA.
While there are no reports suggesting that Lowry will be starting his own podcast in the near future, it's likely that the veteran will be seen on screen in a different role. In June, Amazon studio analyst Blake Griffin hinted that Lowry may be joining The NBA on Prime Video as a player correspondent.
