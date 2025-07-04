Here’s Where 76ers Stand in List of Damian Lillard Landing Spots
This week, Damian Lillard was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard will collect the remaining $113 million on his contract and may choose his next team as a free agent.
Last season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists over 58 games. Lillard faced a season-ending Achilles injury in April. The 34-year-old guard is expected to miss most of the next season to allow time for recovery.
CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn suggested five realistic destinations for Lillard. The Portland Trail Blazers are positioned at No. 1 on Quinn’s list.
“No, Portland probably isn't the permanent destination if Lillard plans to contend. However, a very brief, year-long pit stop back at his old stomping grounds actually makes a lot of sense for Lillard. His family is in Portland. That's likely where he would prefer to rehab from his torn Achilles. If he signs a one-year, minimum-salary contract in Portland, he could do it under the supervision of a team medical staff he likely knows and trusts from his time with the Blazers. The two sides could even agree as part of the deal that if Lillard looks ready to play by mid-season, the Blazers would waive him and let him join a contender immediately.”
Quinn’s other top destinations include the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Philadelphia 76ers were not mentioned as a potential landing spot. With the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and potentially Quentin Grimes, the 76ers are not in need of a starting point guard. Philadelphia is likely not high on Lillard’s radar either, as they missed the playoffs last season.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move