How to Watch 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday

Where is the NBA Draft Lottery being broadcast?

Justin Grasso

May 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Duke University’s Kyle Filipowski at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Duke University’s Kyle Filipowski at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
It’s been a while since the Philadelphia 76ers have had something to forward to, but the time has finally come. On Monday, the Sixers will find out if their 2024-2025 campaign will at least result in a high draft.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place in Chicago, Illinois. After years of competing in playoff basketball and not being worried about tanking, the Sixers are back to where the Joel Embiid era first started—caring about ping pong balls and a top pick.

2025 NBA Draft Lottery Details

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET

Location: Chicago, IL

TV Broadcast: ESPN

The NBA Draft Lotter
May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; People walk past the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery board at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Sixers Pick Odds

  • No. 1: 10.5%
  • No. 2: 10.5%
  • No. 3: 10.6%
  • No. 4: 10.5%
  • No. 5: 2.2%
  • No. 6: 19.6%
Cooper Flag
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) controls the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The best-case scenario for the Sixers on Monday night is obvious. Winning the No. 1 pick would make the shortcomings of last season totally worth it.

While last year’s draft didn’t seem to have a heavy favorite for the No. 1 pick, there is no question this year about Duke’s Cooper Flagg being the top selection.

Similar to the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes two years ago, the winner of Monday’s lottery is expected to be the landing spot for the superstar forward, who just wrapped up his freshman effort at Duke, and he’s expected to be a franchise cornerstone, getting prominent playing time right away.

Three teams carry a 14 percent chance of winning Flagg’s services. The 17-65 Utah Jazz, 18-64 Washington Wizards, and the 19-63 Charlotte Hornets are all at the top of the lottery odds list. According to Tankathon, the New Orleans Pelicans come in second with a 12.5 percent chance of getting the top pick, while the Sixers are the final team with over a 10 percent chance.

There’s a dream—and there’s a nightmare. Unfortunately for the Sixers, they have a chance of losing their first-round pick on Monday night. Back in 2020, the team looked to move off of Al Horford’s $100 million-plus contract after one season. The 2025 first-round pick was attached, but with a top-six protection.

If the Sixers fall outside of the top six, the Oklahoma City Thunder will end up with the selection this year. In that case, the Sixers would hold a single pick on Monday, as they have a second-rounder in their possession as of May 12.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

