How to Watch 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday
It’s been a while since the Philadelphia 76ers have had something to forward to, but the time has finally come. On Monday, the Sixers will find out if their 2024-2025 campaign will at least result in a high draft.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place in Chicago, Illinois. After years of competing in playoff basketball and not being worried about tanking, the Sixers are back to where the Joel Embiid era first started—caring about ping pong balls and a top pick.
2025 NBA Draft Lottery Details
Date: Monday, May 12, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Chicago, IL
TV Broadcast: ESPN
Sixers Pick Odds
- No. 1: 10.5%
- No. 2: 10.5%
- No. 3: 10.6%
- No. 4: 10.5%
- No. 5: 2.2%
- No. 6: 19.6%
The best-case scenario for the Sixers on Monday night is obvious. Winning the No. 1 pick would make the shortcomings of last season totally worth it.
While last year’s draft didn’t seem to have a heavy favorite for the No. 1 pick, there is no question this year about Duke’s Cooper Flagg being the top selection.
Similar to the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes two years ago, the winner of Monday’s lottery is expected to be the landing spot for the superstar forward, who just wrapped up his freshman effort at Duke, and he’s expected to be a franchise cornerstone, getting prominent playing time right away.
Three teams carry a 14 percent chance of winning Flagg’s services. The 17-65 Utah Jazz, 18-64 Washington Wizards, and the 19-63 Charlotte Hornets are all at the top of the lottery odds list. According to Tankathon, the New Orleans Pelicans come in second with a 12.5 percent chance of getting the top pick, while the Sixers are the final team with over a 10 percent chance.
There’s a dream—and there’s a nightmare. Unfortunately for the Sixers, they have a chance of losing their first-round pick on Monday night. Back in 2020, the team looked to move off of Al Horford’s $100 million-plus contract after one season. The 2025 first-round pick was attached, but with a top-six protection.
If the Sixers fall outside of the top six, the Oklahoma City Thunder will end up with the selection this year. In that case, the Sixers would hold a single pick on Monday, as they have a second-rounder in their possession as of May 12.
