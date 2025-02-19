Injured Philadelphia 76ers Veteran’s Next Steps Revealed
Injuries have been quite common for the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the 2024-2025 season. The offseason addition Eric Gordon has had his fair share of absences throughout the year due to multiple reasons.
Gordon’s latest string of absences is due to a wrist injury. Prior to the All-Star break, the veteran sharpshooter missed two matchups against the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets.
When Gordon last played against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, he took the court for just nine minutes. He registered just one assist in the matchup. Over his last three games, Gordon has made just two of his 13 shots taken from the field.
Gordon was one of a few Sixers ruled out of practice on Tuesday, and he’s set to see a specialist on Wednesday to figure out his next steps to recover.
The 2024-2025 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for Gordon. Through November, he averaged just five points per game off the bench while shooting a disappointing 24 percent from three. Gordon had a five-game stretch of DNPs, then improved his shot-making throughout a three-game stretch.
Unfortunately, just as Gordon was starting to his stride, he went inactive for four games in a row. Once he returned from that stretch, Gordon was back on track for his next 20 games.
From the start of the new year, Gordon appeared in 20 games, picking up 12 starts. With around 23 minutes of action per game, the veteran produced nine points per game while making nearly 50 percent of his threes on 4.3 attempts per game.
After Wednesday’s assessment, the Sixers should have a better idea of a timeline for Gordon’s recovery. Since he’s been hitting his stride, Gordon should be able to find minutes in the rotation whenever he gets back in action.
