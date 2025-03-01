Injured Warriors Player Won’t Return vs Philadelphia 76ers
Heading into the Saturday night matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers, the visitors hoped for a potential return to action for Jonathan Kuminga. As the veteran deals with a right ankle sprain, Golden State hoped to get him back in action sometime this week.
However, Kuminga will remain sidelined. According to the official NBA injury report, the Warriors have ruled out Kuminga for the matchup. Kuminga’s new teammate, Jimmy Butler, joins him as the other injured Warrior, as the veteran is questionable due to right mid back spasms.
According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors could get Kuminga back as early as their Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Considering Kuminga won’t play on Saturday, he won’t be facing the Sixers again until sometime next season.
Saturday night will mark the 26th absence in a row for Kuminga. Early on in the season, Kuminga was a rumored trade prospect for the Warriors, but that steam cleared out after he went out with an injury in early January.
For most of the season, Kuminga was coming off the bench. He appeared in 32 games, seeing the court for 26 minutes per night. The veteran was posting averages of 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from three on four attempts per game.
On the other side, the Sixers will miss a handful of key players as well. The star center Joel Embiid has been shut down for the remainder of the season, along with the rookie Jared McCain. Eric Gordon recently underwent surgery, and Kyle Lowry remains on a game-by-game basis.
The Sixers will battle it out with the Warriors at 8:30 PM ET.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations