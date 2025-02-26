Kendrick Perkins Urges Philadelphia 76ers to Make Massive Changes
Coming off a big offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to step into the title conversation this season. In the midst of falling way short of their goals, one former player turned analyst called on the organization to go through a massive overhaul.
Despite how bad things have gone for them this season, the Sixers still find themselves in a position to salvage the season. Going into the All-Star break, they were less than two games out of the final spot in the play-in tournament. If Philly came out of the gates strong, they might have been able to make a late push and try and secure a postseason berth. However, things have not unfolded that way.
The Sixers have dropped their first three games out of the break, extending their losing streak to eight games. This stretch included a last-second loss to the Brooklyn Nets, along with a blowout defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls.
While on NBA Countdown Sunday, Kendrick Perkins gave his candid thoughts on the Sixers as the regular season slowly reaches its end. Based on how things have gone this year, the former champion feels it's time for the organization to restart and build around Tyrese Maxey.
"When you have an organization lacking leadership, you need to clean house," Perkins said. "The only person that should be coming back next year is Tyrese Maxey is who is your franchise player. Everybody else should be reevaluated. From the bottom all the way up to the top and I'm talking about Daryl Morey as well."
Maxey has had his ups and downs, but has easily been the Sixers' top performers among their big three. The All-Star guard has been one of the NBA's top offensive performers, currently sitting in fifth in PPG at 27.1.
With all of their stars inking long-term deals last offseason, cleaning house in terms of the roster might be tough. As of now, there have been no reports of the organization potentially moving on from head coach Nick Nurse or Daryl Morey.
Looking ahead, the Sixers will attempt to end their losing streak Wednesday night on the road against the New York Knicks.
