Key Philadelphia 76ers Player Will Remain Out vs Bulls
On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was hopeful Justin Edwards could return to the team’s lineup for their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. According to the official NBA injury report, Edwards has been ruled out once again. The rookie is still dealing with an ankle injury, which occurred before the team returned to the court from the All-Star break.
Last Tuesday, the Sixers held a practice session to begin preparing for their battle against the Boston Celtics. Edwards sprained his ankle, which put his status in question moving forward.
Once the Sixers reached a diagnosis for Edwards, they ruled him out for the next two games. The Sixers faced the Celtics and took on a 20-point loss. When they faced the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Philly lost on a buzzer-beater shot, which allowed the Nets to win by two points.
When the Sixers practiced on Sunday, Edwards was a partial participant, which was a positive sign for his potential return to action. Nick Nurse wouldn’t go as far as ruling out Edwards, but the rookie didn’t get cleared after all. Now, the earliest he could return is on Wednesday, when the Sixers pay a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
This season, Edwards has appeared in 25 games. He’s been averaging eight points and three rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
With the Sixers agreeing to a standard deal with the undrafted, former two-way player, Edwards will be around the team and available to play when healthy for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.
