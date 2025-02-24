All 76ers

Key Philadelphia 76ers Player Will Remain Out vs Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss Justin Edwards against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was hopeful Justin Edwards could return to the team’s lineup for their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. According to the official NBA injury report, Edwards has been ruled out once again. The rookie is still dealing with an ankle injury, which occurred before the team returned to the court from the All-Star break.

Last Tuesday, the Sixers held a practice session to begin preparing for their battle against the Boston Celtics. Edwards sprained his ankle, which put his status in question moving forward.

Once the Sixers reached a diagnosis for Edwards, they ruled him out for the next two games. The Sixers faced the Celtics and took on a 20-point loss. When they faced the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Philly lost on a buzzer-beater shot, which allowed the Nets to win by two points.

When the Sixers practiced on Sunday, Edwards was a partial participant, which was a positive sign for his potential return to action. Nick Nurse wouldn’t go as far as ruling out Edwards, but the rookie didn’t get cleared after all. Now, the earliest he could return is on Wednesday, when the Sixers pay a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

This season, Edwards has appeared in 25 games. He’s been averaging eight points and three rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

With the Sixers agreeing to a standard deal with the undrafted, former two-way player, Edwards will be around the team and available to play when healthy for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News