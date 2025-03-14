All 76ers

Lonnie Walker IV Official Injury Update Before Sixers-Pacers

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Not even one minute into the Philadelphia 76ers’ March 12 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the veteran Lonnie Walker IV had to check out.

After taking a hard fall on his back, Walker hit his head on the court while coming down with a rebound. Walker required attention from the medical staff for a bit before slowly getting up and walking back to the Sixers’ locker room in Toronto.

Following a 20-second shift, the Sixers eventually ruled out Walker for the rest of the game. The Sixers went on to lose the matchup against the Toronto Raptors by 13 points.

The initial update on Walker was positive, but he eventually received a diagnosis of a concussion on Thursday morning. The Sixers revealed an official injury update on the 26-year-old leading up to Friday’s action against the Indiana Pacers.

Mar 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) passes the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

via Sixers: “Lonnie Walker IV was diagnosed with a concussion this morning, following hitting his head on the court in the first quarter of last night's game at Toronto. Walker has entered the NBA's concussion protocol and will be evaluated daily. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Walker is one of many Sixers who will miss Friday’s game against the Pacers. It will mark his first absence from the team since making his debut on February 22.

The next chance Walker could get to suit up is on Sunday when the Sixers pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks for an afternoon matchup.

The setback is a major blow for Walker, who is working on an NBA comeback. This year, Walker spent most of his time playing outside of the NBA after getting waived by the Boston Celtics back in the fall. After joining the Sixers, Walker landed plenty of opportunities to re-introduce himself to the NBA, as the rotation had some openings with the Sixers battling multiple key injuries.

In 10 games, Walker has averaged eight points, three rebounds, and two assists on 33 percent shooting from three in 10 games.

