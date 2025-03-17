Matisse Thybulle Has Game-Winning Block vs Toronto Raptors
Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2019, Matisse Thybulle has been a high-level defensive wing at the NBA level. His impact was on full display over the weekend, as he was able to make a game-winning play in his season debut.
After being sidelined for months due to an ankle injury, Thybulle was finally able to suit up in a game for the Portland Trail Blazers this year. He only logged six minutes in his debut against the Raptors, but he made the most of his playing time.
Similar to what he's done his entire career, Thybulle impacted the game with his defense. In the game's final seconds, the Raptors got a clean look to potentially send things to overtime. That was until Thybulle came out of nowhere to block the attempt and seal a win for the Blazers.
Thybulle has been with the Blazers since midway through the 2023 season when they acquired him at the trade deadline from the Sixers. With his defensive prowess, the franchise expects him to be a complementary piece alongside young prospects Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.
Plays like this are nothing new for Thybulle, as his impactful perimeter defense used to be on display daily during his time in Philly. If not for his offensive limitations, he might have had a chance to become a key piece to the Sixers' core. However, the front office decided to move on from him just before it was time to negotiate a contract extension.
With about a month to go in the regular season, Thybulle will attempt to get some reps in before gearing up to being a nightly fixture for the Blazers next year and beyond.
