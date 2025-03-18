All 76ers

NBA Fans Erupt After Quentin Grimes’ Performance vs. Rockets

Quentin Grimes stood out in a Sixers loss against the Rockets.

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) defends against Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
If the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to tank to keep their pick, Quentin Grimes did not get the memo.

Once again, the mid-season trade acquisition put on a dominant solo performance for the Sixers against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

In an overtime thriller, Grimes picked up 43 minutes of playing time on night two of a back-to-back set. He shot 15-27 from the field, knocking down eight of his 14 shots from three. Grimes produced 46 points, and picked up a double-double by coming down with 13 rebounds.

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

NBA World Reacts to Grimes vs. Rockets

via @LegionHoops: Yes, the Mavericks traded away Quentin Grimes too. Insane.

via @Kyriecenterig: QUENTIN GRIMES HAS SCORED 30+ POINTS ONCE AGAIN, NICO… 💔

Luka Doncic was the most notable trade piece coming out of Dallas this season, as the MVP-caliber guard landed on the Los Angeles Lakers. While parting ways with Luka has generated a lot of criticism for the Dallas front office, Quentin Grimes is causing plenty of negative reactions toward the Mavs as well.

via @Sam_Vecenie: lol look, it’s March NBA basketball but like. Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin was an insane deal at the time, and it’s somehow aged even worse for Dallas than could have been imagined.

via @HotHandTheory: The scariest part about this version of Quentin Grimes? He's maintained his elite defensive impact while compounding his offensive usage. Tonight he has 37 (12-20) points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block against the NBA's second best defense.

via @KOT4Q: Quentin Grimes trynna send that pick to OKC

via @WorldWideWob: They are double face guarding Quentin Grimes like he’s Davidson Steph Curry. I am in awe.

Leading up to Monday’s action, Grimes has 16 appearances under his belt. The veteran was averaging 20 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from deep.

While the Sixers have continued to struggle, remaining relevant in the NBA Lottery’s top-six, Grimes has been making an incredible case to land a solid payday in free agency. His recent success could drive up the price of his stock as he’ll likely earn outside interest. If Grimes signs with another team, the Sixers would have a chance to match it.

