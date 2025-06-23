NBA Insider Details 76ers Free Agent's 'Strong' Value
Before the Philadelphia 76ers took advantage of the shocking sale that the Dallas Mavericks had going on during the 2024-2025 NBA season, the team was widely expected to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele over the summer.
Once the Sixers swapped out Caleb Martin for the young, soon-to-be restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, the situation changed. The Sixers need the funds to bring back Grimes, after watching him put up All-Star numbers during a limited stretch.
Moving on from Yabusele won’t be easy for the Sixers, as they remain interested in retaining him, but the expectation heading into the NBA Draft is that Yabusele’s market might make it difficult for Philadelphia to get their French forward back in the City of Brotherly Love.
This week, Jake Fischer of ‘The Stein Line’ offered the latest on Yabusele.
“With a trio of Sixers veterans — Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon — all expected to soon activate the player options in their respective contracts for next season, it looks as though it will be increasingly challenging for Philadelphia to re-sign beloved big man Guerschon Yabusele. The former first-round pick from France, who played last season on a minimum deal, is projected to have a strong market in free agency.”
The Sixers braced for this. Although they managed to get Yabusele on a veteran’s minimum after helping him conduct a buyout from Real Madrid, following his showing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Sixers watched the 29-year-old drive up his value on a nightly basis.
Throughout a season where not much went right for the 76ers, Yabusele was a shining light. He stayed healthy, for the most part, appearing in 70 games. He even started 43 of those matchups, after starting in just five games during his first NBA stint.
Yabusele made 50 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes on four attempts per game. He averaged 11 points, along with six rebounds and two assists.
Although the Sixers weren’t competitive in 2024-2025, Yabusele looked like a solid complementary piece for a championship-hopeful squad. The French standout should have a line of suitors. While the Sixers shouldn’t be ruled out entirely, it seems Philadelphia is trending toward moving on as they have to prioritize Grimes, who averaged 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals throughout his 28-game stretch with the Sixers.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Ace Bailey Cancels Pre-Draft Workout With Sixers
NBA Insider Details Ace Bailey’s Canceled Visit With Sixers
Past NBA Stars’ Situations Help Ace Bailey’s Case on Pre-Draft Knock
Sixers Fans Have Strong Reaction to Ace Bailey’s Announcement