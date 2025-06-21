NBA Insider Reveals Probability of Paul George Moving to Utah Jazz
The latest buzz on the trade rumor mill suggests that the Philadelphia 76ers may try to unload Paul George’s $50-plus million annual contract. George, who was limited by adductor and knee injuries, averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over 41 games.
In an appearance on the Locked on Jazz podcast, Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen said that the 76ers may be interested in swapping first-round draft picks with the Jazz if they can move George.
"I do think it's true that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading down to number five, potentially, if they can get off the Paul George deal and that contract," Larsen said. "I don't think necessarily that may not make a lot of sense for the Jazz, given how long that contract is and how iffy Paul George was. I don't think the Jazz are going to take that offer, but I do think that's an offer that has been presented."
In an interview with 94WIP, NBA insider Jake Fischer addressed the potential 76ers-Jazz trade. Fischer started by stating that none of his sources had mentioned George being moved.
“I’ve never gotten any credible word that Philly is actually talking about him in trade rumors.”
Like Larsen, Fischer does not believe that Utah would be interested in acquiring the 35-year-old forward.
“Could they, in theory, call up Utah and try to see if a Paul George for Lauri Markkanen thing exists? I saw that got reported somewhere. Sure. I just don’t see why Utah would do that. I don’t think there's options out there.”
Fischer’s report should put an end to whirling rumors about George joining the Jazz. While a trade between Philadelphia and Utah is possible, it will likely not involve one-time All-Star Markkanen either.