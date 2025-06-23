NBA Insider Weighs In on 'Dangerous' Sixers Draft Target
As the NBA Draft rapidly approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers will soon be on the clock with the third overall pick. In the final days leading up to the event, one insider didn't hold back with his thoughts on one of their potential targets.
Since the draft lottery, one of the key names that has been linked to the Sixers at No. 3 is Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. Though he's been a polarizing prospect, he is still widely regarded as having one of the highest ceilings of any player in the 2025 class.
While appearing on "NBA Today" earlier this week, Brian Windhorst weighed in with his thoughts on the touted forward. He dubbed him a "dangerous" prospect and expects him to be taken by a team with a GM that has a lot of job security.
"Every year there's a dangerous prospect in the draft, at least one. He's a dangerous prospect," Windhorst said of Bailey. "I think the team that gets him will be a team with a general manager who is very safe in his job who says trust me, I believe in this player."
Last week, the Sixers made arrangements for Bailey to travel to Philly to have meals with various members of the organization and have a private workout for the team. However, just days before his arrival, he and his camp opted to cancel the visit. Bailey stunned many with his actions in the pre-draft process, opting not to work out for any team.
Following his latest antics, only time will tell if the Sixers will roll the dice on Bailey or opt to go in a different direction to infuse the roster with promising young talent.