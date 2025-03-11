New Orleans Pelicans Add Former Sixers Center
Another opportunity at the NBA level has come up for former Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba.
On Monday, it was revealed that Bamba will join the New Orleans Pelicans on a temporary deal. He will get a chance to showcase himself within New Orleans’ system and potentially earn a contract to keep him on board for the remainder of the season.
via ESPN’s Shams Charania: 7-footer Mo Bamba has agreed to a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and Greer Love told ESPN. Bamba averaged 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Clippers this season before posting 21 points and 15 rebounds a game in the G League.
Bamba’s career started as a sixth-overall pick out of Texas. Selected by the Orlando Magic, the former five-star recruit appeared in 47 games during his rookie season. Through his first three years in the NBA, Bamba came off the bench for the Magic.
In year four, Bamba took the leap to becoming a starter full-time. That year, Bamba averaged 11 points and eight rebounds. In the midst of his fifth season with the Magic, Bamba went from having a bench role in Orlando once again to joining the Los Angeles Lakers via trade.
After nine games with the Lakers, Bamba hit the free agency market. He signed with the Sixers to compete for the Joel Embiid backup job. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Bamba appeared in 57 games for the SIxers and started in 17 outings. With the Sixers, Bamba produced four points and four rebounds per game. When the playoffs rolled around, Nick Nurse favored Paul Reed over the former Magic center.
Following his lone season with the Sixers, Bamba joined the Los Angeles Clippers. After seeing the court for 28 games in LA, Bamba was traded to the Utah Jazz. After getting waived by Utah, Bamba took the G League route and joined the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate in Birmingham. He’ll get a chance to play for the Pelicans moving forward.
