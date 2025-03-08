Nick Nurse Provides Joel Embiid Update Before Sixers-Jazz
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers made a major decision by shutting down Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season. As they continue to seek out the best course of action for the former MVP, head coach Nick Nurse provided a small update on the road ahead.
Embiid being sidelined has been the biggest storyline for the Sixers this season. Before officially being ruled out for the year, he suited up in just 19 games. While he was able to have some form of impact when on the floor, it was clear as of late that he wasn't 100 percent. Between that and the Sixers falling to 12th in the standings, sidelining him in hopes of preserving their title window in the future made the most sense.
Following practice on Saturday, Nurse was asked if the team had reached a decision on what to do moving forward with Embiid medically. He stated that the All-Star center is expected to have another evaluation on Saturday and a decision could be coming "soon."
"I think they're getting closer to that," Nurse told reporters. "I think there's another eval at somep point today as well. They've met a lot and talked a lot and seen a lot of people so we're working at it. Just don't think the definitive answer is here quite yet, should be soon though."
Seeing that they gave him a max contract extension last summer, the Sixers are heavily invested in getting Embiid back to the level the league is accustomed to seeing. As one of the NBA's top stars when healthy, he is a focal point in terms of their championship aspirations.
As for the Sixers, they find themselves with their entire big three in the short term. Albeit shorthanded, they'll attempt to get back in the win column Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.
