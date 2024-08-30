All 76ers

Olympic Standout Explains Decision to Choose Philadelphia 76ers

Why did Guerschon Yabusele choose the Philadelphia 76ers?

Justin Grasso

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Guerschon Yabusele (7) shoots against Canada power forward Dwight Powell (7) in the first quarter in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
By the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Guerschon Yabusele became one of the NBA’s most notable free agents. After averaging 14 points and three rebounds on his way to a silver medal with France, Yabusele was expected to gain interest from forward-needy teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers reached out. Yabusele was interested in leaving his situation in Spain to get back into the NBA. Fast forward a few weeks after the gold medal game between France and USA, Yabusele officially signed on with the Sixers.

Why Philly?

“I feel like that was the only team that would give me a shot,” Yabusele told reporters on Friday. “It was just a situation, and everything looks pretty good for me, so I’m excited to join the team.”

Reports hinted that multiple teams expressed interest in Yabusele following his Olympic run. Considering the Sixers needed depth at the power forward spot, they pursued the Real Madrid standout.

Since 2021, Yabusele has competed for Real Madrid. Last season, he appeared in 64 games, starting in half of those games. The veteran forward averaged ten points while making 53 percent of his shots from the field. He also came down with four rebounds per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

In order to become available, Yabusele had to agree to a buyout with the club. On Thursday, Real Madrid officially announced the release, leading Yabusele to send a parting message.

Now, he looks forward to spending the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Sixers.

Yabusele’s season with the Sixers will mark his second stint in the NBA. Back in 2016, the French silver medalist was drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics. After seeing the court for 74 regular season games and 16 postseason matchups across two years, Yabusele was waived. He returns to NBA action at 28 years old with Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

