Orlando Magic's Failed Game-Winner vs Bulls Helps 76ers' Draft Odds
As the regular season comes to a close, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to change course dramatically. They expected to be making a playoff push at this time of year, but now securing high draft odds is their best course of action.
Currently sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, a postseason berth seems unlikely for the injury-ridden Sixers. They still find themselves within an uphill battle though, as their 2025 first-round pick is in limbo. If Philly wants to retain the selection, it has to fall within the top six. Anything lower than that, and it conveys to the OKC Thunder as part of the Al Horford trade in 2020.
With less than 20 games to go, the Sixers find themselves tied for the sixth-worst record in the NBA at 21-41. Among those who could end up sinking below them is the Chicago Bulls, who are 25-38.
On Thursday night, the Bulls found themselves in a competitive matchup with the Orlando Magic. Things ended up going down to the wire, with the Magic nearly securing a victory in the final moments.
Paolo Banchero attempted a game-winning three-point shot but couldn't get it to fall. Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. was able to secure a rebound and throw down a quick dunk, but it just barely wasn't in time. Following these late-game theatrics, Chicago managed to walk out with a 125-123 win.
Losing in this fashion was a tough blow for the Magic, as they are trying to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings. However, it benefited the Sixers greatly. The Bulls picking up another win gives Philly more breathing room in terms of lottery odds.
A lot of things still have to go their way in the coming weeks, but the Sixers remain in a good position to potenitally keep their first-round pick.
