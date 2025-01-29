Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Kings

All 76ers

Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their back-to-back set with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings in South Philly.

For the second game in a row, the Sixers plan to play without their star forward, Paul George.

According to the official NBA injury report, George is out. His status on the injury report is described as an extensor tendon injury on his left finger.

Prior to Tuesday’s action against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers issued an official update on George’s recent setback.

The team noted that George underwent an MRI and an ultrasound to receive his diagnosis. While there wasn’t an official timeline put in place, the Sixers added his return to play would be determined in the coming days.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse described George as day-to-day.

“I think we're happy that we know it's not going to be super long,” Nurse told reporters.

“It's not major stuff. I think they're working on trying to figure out how to get him back as fast as they can."

The setback might not be major, but George’s injury-filled season continues to issue a hit to the Sixers, who have been battling injuries all year long.

During the preseason, George suffered a knee injury, which took him off the court for the first five games of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

George returned for an eight-game stretch before going out with the same injury for three games. Throughout December, George was healthy and available.

Unfortunately, a groin-related setback took him off the court for a few games as January progressed. In his third-straight game, which took place on the road against the Chicago Bulls, George was ruled out after 12 minutes of action.

When the Sixers returned to the court to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, George missed his first game in nine days. Tuesday will be another absence. The earliest George could return is on Friday when the Sixers host the Denver Nuggets.

