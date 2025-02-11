Philadelphia 76ers Announce Roster Move Before Raptors Matchup
As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers are adding another player to the mix with a 10-Day contract.
The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced that David Roddy will join the Sixers on a temporary deal.
Shortly after it was announced that Roddy was joining the 76ers, a team official noted he was going to be assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. Delaware’s next matchup will take place in Michigan, as they are set to face the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday, February 12.
Roddy joins the Sixers’ organization just a few years after they called his name on draft night. During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers went on the clock with the 23rd overall pick.
Being in a win-now situation, the Sixers were on the hunt for a player with NBA experience. They shopped around the pick and ended up striking a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
In exchange for the 23rd pick and the veteran guard Danny Green, the 76ers landed De’Anthony Melton from the Grizzlies. Roddy ended up being the selection out of Colorado State.
As a Junior coming out of CSU, Roddy had 91 games under his belt. In college, he averaged 16 points and seven rebounds on 52 percent shooting.
During his first season in Memphis, Roddy posted averages of seven points and three rebounds in 70 games. He appeared in 48 games during his second season, producing eight points and four rebounds per game. Roddy was traded to the Phoenix Suns at the 2024 trade deadline.
After collecting 17 games in a Suns uniform, Roddy ended up getting moved again over the summer. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. While Roddy played half of the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Hawks, logging 13 minutes per game in 27 matchups, Atlanta waived him near the trade deadline.
As a free agent, Roddy will get a shot at showcasing his talents at the G League level for now. It’s unclear what the Sixers’ plans are for Roddy long-term, but for the time being, he’s expected to be inactive for Tuesday’s action against the Toronto Raptors.
