All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Announce Roster Move Before Raptors Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have added David Roddy.

Justin Grasso

Jan 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) tries to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) tries to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers are adding another player to the mix with a 10-Day contract.

The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced that David Roddy will join the Sixers on a temporary deal.

Shortly after it was announced that Roddy was joining the 76ers, a team official noted he was going to be assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. Delaware’s next matchup will take place in Michigan, as they are set to face the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday, February 12.

Roddy joins the Sixers’ organization just a few years after they called his name on draft night. During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers went on the clock with the 23rd overall pick.

Being in a win-now situation, the Sixers were on the hunt for a player with NBA experience. They shopped around the pick and ended up striking a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In exchange for the 23rd pick and the veteran guard Danny Green, the 76ers landed De’Anthony Melton from the Grizzlies. Roddy ended up being the selection out of Colorado State.

As a Junior coming out of CSU, Roddy had 91 games under his belt. In college, he averaged 16 points and seven rebounds on 52 percent shooting.

During his first season in Memphis, Roddy posted averages of seven points and three rebounds in 70 games. He appeared in 48 games during his second season, producing eight points and four rebounds per game. Roddy was traded to the Phoenix Suns at the 2024 trade deadline.

After collecting 17 games in a Suns uniform, Roddy ended up getting moved again over the summer. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. While Roddy played half of the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Hawks, logging 13 minutes per game in 27 matchups, Atlanta waived him near the trade deadline.

As a free agent, Roddy will get a shot at showcasing his talents at the G League level for now. It’s unclear what the Sixers’ plans are for Roddy long-term, but for the time being, he’s expected to be inactive for Tuesday’s action against the Toronto Raptors.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News