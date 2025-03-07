All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers First-Rounder Lands New Deal From Utah Jazz

A former first-round pick for the 76ers recently signed a deal with the Jazz.

Justin Grasso

Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer (11) scores past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer has a new deal with the Utah Jazz. After getting an opportunity to join the team on a short-term deal, Springer showed enough to earn a spot for the remainder of the season and potentially beyond.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Springer has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jazz. The contract agreement came after Springer wrapped up a 10-day deal with the team.

via @ShamsCharania: The Utah Jazz are signing guard Jaden Springer to a three-year deal, agent Chad Speck tells ESPN. The 2021 first-round pick has played in four games since joining Utah.

One year after hitting big with Tyrese Maxey in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers banked on Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Coming out of Tennessee, Springer was one of the youngest prospects in the player pool.

Joining a contender in year one wasn’t ideal for Springer’s timeline. He ended up appearing in just two games with the Sixers during his rookie season and spent most of his time in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Year two wasn’t much different, as Springer averaged just six minutes of playing time in 16 games.

Springer didn’t play in the G League much last season. As the former first-rounder checked in for a career-high 32 games with the Sixers, Springer still had a limited role. Philly’s front office decided to cut ties with Springer at the 2024 trade deadline. They sent their former first-rounder to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics trotted out Springer for 17 games down the stretch of the season. While Springer didn’t play much, he earned some valuable learning experiences being on a championship-winning team. After seeing the court for 26 games in 2024-2025, Springer was moved at the deadline again. The defensive standout was traded to the Houston Rockets but waived shortly after.

Mar 2, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jaden Springer (44) looks for a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz came in and will take a chance on Springer. Since his days on a playoff-contending Sixers team, Springer was praised for being a developmental prospect with very limited opportunities for a player in his position. In Utah, Springer lands in a situation that fits the 22-year-old’s timeline.

Since joining the Jazz, Springer has averaged 11 minutes off the bench in six games. He’s posting averages of four points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

