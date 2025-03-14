Philadelphia 76ers Full Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers
At this point, the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report is becoming the size of an NBA roster. While setbacks have plagued the Sixers all year long, they have reached a low point heading into their Friday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Seven players were listed as out as early as Thursday night. Five players were downgraded to questionable, with two of them being Friday morning additions.
Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes were the latest additions to the Sixers’ injury report. According to the Sixers, Oubre is dealing with a right knee sprain. As for Grimes, he is battling an illness.
Full 76ers Injury Report vs Pacers
- Andre Drummond — OUT (toe sprain)
- Justin Edwards — OUT (ankle sprain)
- Joel Embiid — OUT (knee injury management)
- Paul George — OUT (groin soreness)
- Eric Gordon — OUT (wrist surgery)
- Quentin Grimes — OUT (illness)
- Kyle Lowry — OUT (hip injury management)
- Tyrese Maxey — OUT (back sprain, finger sprain)
- Jared McCain — OUT (knee surgery)
- Kelly Oubre — OUT (knee sprain)
- Lonnie Walker IV — OUT (concussion)
- Alex Reese — AVAILABLE (shoulder contusion)
With that list of players out, the Sixers have eight players available, including two new recent additions, who will make their debuts with the franchise.
The Sixers signed Jalen Hood-Schifino at the start of March. He landed a two-way contract with the Sixers and immediately joined the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
On Friday morning, leading up to the Pacers matchup, the Sixers acquired Oshae Brissett. The veteran has inked a 10-day deal and is expected to get some playing time against his former team on Friday.
The Sixers and the Pacers are scheduled for a 7 PM ET tip.
