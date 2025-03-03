Philadelphia 76ers Key Starter Could Miss Matchup vs Blazers
As the Philadelphia 76ers approach their Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the home team downgraded another player as Kelly Oubre is now questionable to play.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers forward is dealing with an illness. There is a high chance Oubre could be a game-time decision for Monday’s action.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Oubre has been one of the healthiest players in the Sixers’ rotation. As Philadelphia navigated through the year while plagued with injuries, Oubre played in all but three games for the team this year.
Oubre hasn’t missed a game since January 4, when he was out with a minor injury for three straight outings.
Since that last absence, Oubre has started 26 games for the Sixers and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. He’s been making 48 percent of his shots and 30 percent of his threes on 3.8 attempts per game.
Although the Sixers need all the help they can get on their quest to pick up their second-straight win after breaking a nine-game trend of losing, the team has a quick turnaround as they are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Tuesday night. The fact that Monday is the start of a back-to-back could prevent the Sixers from rolling out Oubre on Monday.
However, Oubre still has a chance to play. The Sixers and the Blazers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off on Monday night.
