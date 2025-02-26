Philadelphia 76ers Make Critical Call on Key Player vs Knicks
As the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a blowout loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, the team lost two players during the second half. The veteran standout Guerschon Yabusele was one of them.
Yabusele was ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to “contact to both eyes.” After the game, Nick Nurse noted that Yabusele would be re-evaluated on Tuesday, which would give the team a better idea of his status for Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks.
Yabusele left Monday’s action after playing in just 13 minutes. Yabusele was the only starter who failed to register any points. He shot 0-3 from the field, collecting just one rebound, one assist, and one steal.
Going into Wednesday’s game, Yabusele has been ruled out. The Sixers consider Yabusele’s setback to be an “eye abrasion” on his right side. He will not face the Knicks.
Making his return to the NBA after playing for several teams, including Real Madrid, Yabusele has made the most of his NBA comeback while playing for the 76ers this year.
Throughout a disappointing year for the championship hopefuls, who are fighting for a Play-In bid, Yabusele has been one of the very few bright spots on the roster.
In 54 games, Yabusele has seen the court for an average of 26 minutes. He even picked up 28 starts throughout the year. During his first season back, Yabusele has averaged 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He is shooting 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.
The Sixers are looking to climb out of an eight-game losing streak against the Knicks on Wednesday. With Yabusele sidelined, it’s unclear when he could get a chance to return.
