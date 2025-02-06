Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announce Trade With Wizards
On Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey officially announced that they have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards.
According to a press release, the only player the Sixers will acquire is the two-way-signed guard Jared Butler. The Sixers also land four draft picks for the future.
The 2027 second-round pick will be the more favorable selection from the Warriors or the Suns. The 2028 pick will come from the Warriors. The 2030 pick will be the more favorable pick from the Suns or the Trail Blazers, and the 2030 pick will come from the Wizards.
As a result of the deal, the Sixers will part ways with the veteran guard Reggie Jackson. They are also sending a 2026 first-round pick, which will be the least favorable between the Clippers, Thunder, and the Rockets (if Houston is 5-30).
With the Sixers having all three two-way roster spots filled, they decided to waive the center Pete Nance to make room for Jared Butler.
The now-former Wizard joins Jeff Dowtin and Justin Edwards in the group of two ways.
Butler’s NBA career started in 2021 after he was selected 40th overall in the draft. He spent his rookie season playing in 42 games for the Utah Jazz.
In 2022-2023, Butler saw the court for six games with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last year, Butler appeared in 40 games for the Wizards, averaging six points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field.
This season, Butler has posted averages of seven points, three assists, and one rebound. He’s knocking down 37 percent of his threes on roughly one attempt per game.
Butler brings depth to the backcourt, just as Jackson did. What’s next for the now-former Sixer? The Wizards are expected to scan the market for another trade to relocate Jackson. If not, he could be waived this week.
Sixers Trade Deadline Recap
- Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin
The Sixers have sent the veteran forward Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. In exchange, the Sixers acquired the fourth-year player Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick. The draft selection will be the more favorable pick from the Denver Nuggets or the Sixers.
- KJ Martin to Detroit
After re-signing KJ Martin over the offseason, the Sixers have decided to cut ties with the young veteran forward in favor of gaining more financial flexibility. The Sixers are expected to send two first-round picks to Detroit, who will acquire Martin’s salary without ann exchange.
- Reggie Jackson to Washington
The Sixers are cutting ties with the veteran offseason acquisition, Reggie Jackson. In a deal with the Washington Wizards, the Sixers are parting ways with Jackson and a first-round pick. In return, the 76ers are expected to gain four second-round picks, along with the two-way guard, Jared Butler.
