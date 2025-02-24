Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Joel Embiid’s Injury Status vs Bulls
Once again, all eyes are on the injury report status of Joel Embiid as the Philadelphia 76ers approach their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid is questionable to face Chicago. His potential absence would be due to his knee injury management plan, which has forced him to miss games due to swelling.
While the Sixers haven’t been concerned about Embiid’s playing status since before the All-Star break, he pops up on the injury report for the first time since the NBA resumed play late last week.
When the Sixers hosted the Boston Celtics on February 22, Embiid checked in for 27 minutes. The big man scored 15 points on 33 percent shooting. He also had three rebounds and four assists. After the game, Embiid admitted that he was struggling with his knee concerns.
Still, the big man wasn’t sitting out moving forward. The Sixers rolled out Embiid for the following game against the Brooklyn Nets. While Embiid appeared on the court for a little over 30 minutes, he sat out for the entire fourth quarter as the Sixers received a spark from an Embiid-less lineup.
The star big man contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the Nets. The Sixers dropped their seventh-straight game against Brooklyn. On Sunday, the Sixers held a practice session. It was revealed that Embiid was not a participant.
Hours after Embiid sat out of the Sixers’ latest practice, an ESPN report noted that Embiid and the Sixers are discussing other options with specialists to see if there is another path the seven-time All-Star should take to make sure his knee can get back to normal. For now, Embiid and the Sixers don’t seem to be on pace to shut it down, as he could play in his third-straight game on Monday.
