76ers Rookie Eyeing Improvements At Summer League
With the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. In his single season with the Bears, Edgecombe averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, managing to be a threat on both sides of the court.
While his defensive work was one of the sources of praise for the Bahamian going into the draft, his abilities on the offensive end were rather the opposite, with many experts feeling that his finishing needed to be improved on. This was something that even caught the eye of Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, who compared him to 17-year veteran Eric Gordon.
It appears that the Sixers' rookie has heard his critics as he talked about the areas of his game that he's focusing on going into the NBA Summer League, with running the court and playing more aggressively being two of his key points going into the fixtures.
"Be more of a point guard, also being aggressive and just being a great teammate..." Edgecombe stated after a practice session. "Continuing to work on every little aspect of my game, finishing, playmaking, ball handling, everything."
Morphing his game into being the director on the court will certainly help Nick Nurse out when it comes to different lineups, as Tyrese Maxey is the only other nailed-down point guard at the moment. The Bahamian's time in the Lone Star State didn't exactly show his eye for playmaking, only averaging 3.2 assists, but it'll be something to keep an eye on going forward during his rookie campaign.
For now, Edgecombe and the rest of the Sixers' Summer League squad will continue to prepare for their matches out on the West Coast, with their first coming on July 5 when they take on the Utah Jazz.
