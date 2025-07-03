76ers' Rookie Praised by Summer League Coach
While it's only been a week since the Philadelphia 76ers selected Baylor University's VJ Edgecombe with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it hasn't disrupted the 19-year-old's grind to get better. Whether it was donning 76ers gear during a training session, or showing his efforts in the team sessions leading up to the NBA Summer League, Edgecombe has made it clear that he's ready to get to work.
This is something that caught the eye of Sixers' summer league coach TJ DiLeo, who had high praise for Edgecombe's athleticism as well as his ability to get onboarded with the rest of the team on such short notice.
"His athleticism really stands out, you see it on the defensive end, offensive end, in transition,” DiLeo said after a training session. “He plays super hard and he’s coachable, he’s trying to get stuff we’re trying to put in early for summer league, and he’s really trying to learn that stuff... he wants to do things the right way and be a part of something good with us."
Edgecombe's athleticism is something that he was known for going into the aforementioned draft, with former scouts and even Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, lauding it after the selection.
The various plans that will be implemented during the Summer League won't be the only thing that Edgecombe will learn throughout the various matches, as he'll also gain valuable experience playing alongside NBA-ready players such as Justin Edwards and Adem Bona, who played a significant role last season under Nick Nurse.
For now, the Sixers will continue to practice ahead of the rapidly approaching Summer League, with their first match falling on July 5, when they'll take on fifth overall pick in the draft, Ace Bailey, and the Utah Jazz.
