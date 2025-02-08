All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Reportedly Lands New Contract

Justin Edwards is no longer a two-way player.

Justin Grasso

Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following Friday night’s loss against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly working on signing their rookie, Justin Edwards, to a new contract.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Edwards is landing a standard contract for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

When the Sixers hit the offseason, they are expected to have a team option for Edwards for next season.

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Edwards has been playing on a two-way contract. At first, most of his playing time came with the Sixers’ G League affiliate in Delaware.

As injuries racked up for the Sixers, Edwards started getting opportunities to play with the Sixers more frequently. He took advantage of the moment, and has quickly become a rotational piece, even picking up starts over time.

This season, Edwards has competed in 22 games for the Sixers. Seeing the court for 24 minutes per game, Edwards has produced eight points per game, along with three rebounds and two assists.

From the field, Edwards has been shooting 47 percent. He’s knocking down threes at a 38 percent clip on four attempts per game.

Friday’s game against the Pistons marked Edwards’ seventh-straight start. Even with the Sixers getting their big three of Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey back on the court together lately, Nick Nurse has stuck with Edwards.

Now, the undrafted rookie has been rewarded with a short-term standard deal. According to Pompey, Edwards could land a longer-term deal next summer.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News