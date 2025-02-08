Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Reportedly Lands New Contract
Following Friday night’s loss against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly working on signing their rookie, Justin Edwards, to a new contract.
According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Edwards is landing a standard contract for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
When the Sixers hit the offseason, they are expected to have a team option for Edwards for next season.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Edwards has been playing on a two-way contract. At first, most of his playing time came with the Sixers’ G League affiliate in Delaware.
As injuries racked up for the Sixers, Edwards started getting opportunities to play with the Sixers more frequently. He took advantage of the moment, and has quickly become a rotational piece, even picking up starts over time.
This season, Edwards has competed in 22 games for the Sixers. Seeing the court for 24 minutes per game, Edwards has produced eight points per game, along with three rebounds and two assists.
From the field, Edwards has been shooting 47 percent. He’s knocking down threes at a 38 percent clip on four attempts per game.
Friday’s game against the Pistons marked Edwards’ seventh-straight start. Even with the Sixers getting their big three of Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey back on the court together lately, Nick Nurse has stuck with Edwards.
Now, the undrafted rookie has been rewarded with a short-term standard deal. According to Pompey, Edwards could land a longer-term deal next summer.
