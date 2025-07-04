76ers' Star Excited to Play Alongside New Signing
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers made their first big move of the offseason as they welcomed in Trendon Watford, who was a free agent having spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. This move could be seen as a way to help fill the void of the soon-to-be departed Guerschon Yabusele, who left the City of Brotherly Love for the Big Apple as he signed with the New York Knicks.
Watford makes the move to Philadelphia, coming off a season under Jordi Fernandez in which he averaged 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, having spent most of the season coming off the bench, only starting in six of his 44 appearances.
While the Philadelphia faithful had initial positive feelings regarding the signing, they weren't as excited as 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, who expressed his feelings about the addition of Watford in a post on social media. This was elaborated on more when Maxey appeared on a recent episode of Takeoff with John Clark, where the former NBA All-Star talked about his relationship with Watford, as well as his excitement about playing alongside the 24-year-old.
"I think we were roommates around like tenth grade at a camp, and ever since then we've been like locked in," Maxey said. "We talk every day during the season, we talk basketball, he's someone that I've always wanted to play with. I've never played with him, I've always played against him."
This notion of constantly playing against Watford has some merit to it, as the two were on rival schools in the SEC at the University of Kentucky and Louisiana, respectively, before that expanded to opposing teams in the Atlantic Division. In their single game against each other at the collegiate level, it's safe to say that Maxey got the last laugh as he dropped 14 points en route to a Kentucky win.
As things stand currently, the two will have the entire offseason to work on their on-court partnership ahead of both the Sixers' training camp as well as the 2025-26 campaign.
