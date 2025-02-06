All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Trade Piece Rerouted to Utah Jazz

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin has been moved to the Utah Jazz.

Justin Grasso

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) observes the national anthem before the game against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
It turns out that the Detroit Pistons won’t roll out another former Philadelphia 76ers player this season ,after all. Just one day after acquiring KJ Martin from the Sixers, the Pistons have reportedly rerouted the veteran forward to the Utah Jazz.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, Martin joins former 76ers guard Josh Richardson in going to Utah, along with a 2028 second-round pick.

Martin has seen a lot of movement in the past year.

After he wrapped up his third season with the Houston Rockets in 2023, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

After seeing the court with the Clippers for just two games, Martin was moved in the James Harden trade. He ended up on the 76ers for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Martin played in 58 games for the Sixers last year. He averaged four points and two rebounds in 12 minutes of action. When the Sixers reached the playoffs, Martin was not a part of the team’s rotation, which left question marks surrounding his future in Philadelphia.

Over the summer, Martin hit the free agency market. He ended up re-signing with the Sixers on a two-year deal. Martin was viewed as a potential trade candidate all along. However, attaching picks to him for a team to simply take on his salary was not the plan many had in mind.

But the Sixers believe moving off of Martin would give them some financial flexibility in the buyout market and help with tax purposes.

The Jazz have become Martin’s fifth team since 2020. The veteran forward has 290 games of experience under his belt. He has averaged nine points and four rebounds throughout his career.

