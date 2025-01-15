Philadelphia 76ers Unsure About Tyrese Maxey's Status vs Knicks
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the New York Knicks for the second time this season, as they come into the game off of their tough loss to the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder one night prior.
The Sixers went into the matchup as heavy underdogs due to their loaded injury report, which included Joel Embiid and Paul George, amongst other players. With this in mind, Nick Nurse used his deep reserve players, including Ricky Council IV, Jeff Dowtin Jr., and rookie Justin Edwards, the latter of whom dropped a career-high 25 points.
This wouldn't be enough to suppress the efforts of the MVP contender Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who went on a tear, dropping 32 points and nine assists.
While the Sixers were without Embiid and George, they were also without defending Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey, who sat out of the match due to a sprain in his left hand, and it appears he may miss more time.
The 24-year-old has found himself on the Sixers' injury report ahead of their match against the Knicks due to a sprain in his left hand.
The initial incident that prompted Maxey's injury occurred in Philadelphia's loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, having landed on his hand late in the fourth quarter, which caused him to keep clutching it in the moments following the fall.
If Maxey is to miss out on Wednesday night's match, it would be only the eighth game he has sat out this season, proving to be one of the Sixers' more durable players while averaging 25 points and five assists on 42 percent from the field.
The Sixers are set to welcome the Knicks into town on Wednesday night, with tip-off slated for 7 PM ET.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News