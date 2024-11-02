Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup Revealed
Days removed from their loss to the Detroit Pistons Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor Saturday. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Heading into this matchup, the Sixes still find themselves shorthanded. Joel Embiid and Paul George have progressed in their rehabs, scrimmaging in 5-on-5 action this week. However, both remain out as the team takes on Memphis.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Nick Nurse has tweaked with his starting lineup due to being shorthanded. That said, he's stuck with a similar starting five through the team's recent stretch. Taking on Memphis Saturday, Nurse will continue to roll with this five-man unit. They will open the game with Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr, Caleb Martin, and Andre Drummond.
The Sixers take the floor Saturday looking to get back in the win column for the first time in nearly a week. While they'll be facing off against one of the game's most electrifying guards in Morant, the Grizzlies too find themselves shorthanded. Among the notable names out of action for Memphis against the Sixers include Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Memphis has been rather slow out of the gates themselves, posting a 3-3 record to open the season. They enter Saturday with some positive momentum, picking up a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their last outing.
The Sixers have done what they can to stay competitive with two stars out, but it hasn't resulted in many wins. Taking on another depleted team down multiple role players, there's an opportunity to take advantage and secure a victory on their home floor.