All 76ers

Sixers Legend Ranked Top 10 on NBA GOAT List

Where does Wilt Chamberlain stand in the greatest of all-time debate?

Eric Jay Santos

Unknown date and location; Philadelphia 76ers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) during a timeout. Chamberlain scored 31,419 points, averaging 30.1 ppg, during 1,045 games over a 16-year Hall of Fame career. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven straight years, averaged 50.4 points per game in 1962 and scored a record 100 points in a single game on March 2, 1962 against the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Unknown date and location; Philadelphia 76ers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) during a timeout. Chamberlain scored 31,419 points, averaging 30.1 ppg, during 1,045 games over a 16-year Hall of Fame career. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven straight years, averaged 50.4 points per game in 1962 and scored a record 100 points in a single game on March 2, 1962 against the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday, Bleacher Report released its Top 100 NBA Players Ever list. B/R’s team of NBA experts, writers, and editors looked over average stats, awards, playoffs, championships, cultural impact, and overall greatness when finalizing the rankings.

Wilt Chamberlain is rated the highest among current and former players of the Philadelphia 76ers. Chamberlain is positioned at No. 9 on the list. 

“Chamberlain began his career by averaging 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1959-60, winning Rookie of the Year and MVP. Two seasons later, he averaged 48.5 minutes and put up 50.4 points per game.He scored 100 points on March 2, 1962.

He grabbed 55 rebounds on Nov. 24, 1960. He played 63 minutes in a game twice, on Dec. 8, 1961 and Feb. 2, 1969. Nobody has more baffling single-game or full-season numbers than Wilt.In 1967-68, he made a conscious effort to lead the league in assists—like, just because. His 702 total dimes were more than anyone else handed out. The unfathomable stats speak to Chamberlain’s physical dominance. He was simply on an athletic level no one had ever reached—a combination of size, strength and dexterity that a fledgling NBA couldn’t contain.”

Wilt Chamberlain
Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West (44) at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images / Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Over 14 seasons, Chamberlain averaged 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. His accolades include being a two-time NBA champion, four-time Most Valuable Player, one-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, 10-time All-NBA selection, 13-time All-Star, two-time All-Defensive Team selection, and seven-time scoring champion.

Not only did Chamberlain lead the 76ers to an NBA championship in 1967, but he is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players to come out of Philadelphia.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency

Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday

76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now

Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move

Eric Gordon Makes Free Agency Decision

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

Home/News