Sixers Legend Ranked Top 10 on NBA GOAT List
On Monday, Bleacher Report released its Top 100 NBA Players Ever list. B/R’s team of NBA experts, writers, and editors looked over average stats, awards, playoffs, championships, cultural impact, and overall greatness when finalizing the rankings.
Wilt Chamberlain is rated the highest among current and former players of the Philadelphia 76ers. Chamberlain is positioned at No. 9 on the list.
“Chamberlain began his career by averaging 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1959-60, winning Rookie of the Year and MVP. Two seasons later, he averaged 48.5 minutes and put up 50.4 points per game.He scored 100 points on March 2, 1962.
He grabbed 55 rebounds on Nov. 24, 1960. He played 63 minutes in a game twice, on Dec. 8, 1961 and Feb. 2, 1969. Nobody has more baffling single-game or full-season numbers than Wilt.In 1967-68, he made a conscious effort to lead the league in assists—like, just because. His 702 total dimes were more than anyone else handed out. The unfathomable stats speak to Chamberlain’s physical dominance. He was simply on an athletic level no one had ever reached—a combination of size, strength and dexterity that a fledgling NBA couldn’t contain.”
Over 14 seasons, Chamberlain averaged 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. His accolades include being a two-time NBA champion, four-time Most Valuable Player, one-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, 10-time All-NBA selection, 13-time All-Star, two-time All-Defensive Team selection, and seven-time scoring champion.
Not only did Chamberlain lead the 76ers to an NBA championship in 1967, but he is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players to come out of Philadelphia.
