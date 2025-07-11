Sixers Receive Questionable Grade for Offseason Moves
Coming off a 24-58 record, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make big decisions this offseason. So far, the 76ers have re-signed Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, and Justin Edwards. Philadelphia also added Trendon Watford from free agency and selected VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 in the 2025 NBA Draft.
CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn graded the offseason moves of all 15 Eastern Conference teams. The 76ers were given a C+ rating, the seventh-highest grade within the conference.
“The 76ers have only added a single veteran player from the outside this offseason, Trendon Watford, and they likely won't even consider bringing in another until they get a new contract for Quentin Grimes sorted out. Still, they get a positive overall offseason grade for a few reasons. First, they're successfully exerting their restricted free agency leverage against Grimes. Second, while it's way too early to fairly judge any rookies, the early Summer League returns on V.J. Edgecombe have been very positive, so the No. 3 overall pick is looking good so far. Third, and perhaps most importantly, they haven't panicked off of a single bad season. They didn't throw valuable future assets after win-now additions. They didn't try to force a Paul George cap dump. Last year was a worst-case scenario.”
As suggested by Quinn, the highlights of the 76ers’ decisions include deciding not to trade Paul George and acquiring a promising rookie in Edgecombe. While Philadelphia hasn’t made any fireworks in free agency, the team should be in playoff contention if their core can remain healthy.
