Sixers Reportedly Making Trade Calls For 2-Time NBA All-Star
Ahead of NBA free agency Monday night, the deadline for players to make decisions regarding their player options was this weekend. The Philadelphia 76ers were awaiting answers on multiple players, one of them being Andre Drummond. He chose not to hit the open market and opt into his $5 million option for the 2026 campaign.
After being linked to Drummond in trade rumors at the 2024 deadline, he and the Sixers reunited last summer in free agency. The veteran big man once again stepped into a backup role behind Joel Embiid, similar to when he first joined the team back in 2021.
While Drummond finds himself on the Sixers' roster at the moment, his future with the franchise appears to be hazy. As free agency got underway, insider Tony Jones reported that the team was making trade calls in hopes of finding a suitor for the two-time All-Star.
Drummond's return to the Sixers did not pan out as most had hoped, as he was one of many players to deal with injuries throughout last season. He ended up playing in just 40 games, averaging 7.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG in that time. As one of the more reliable backup center options in the league, there is a chance a market forms for Drummond as teams look to make improvements.
As for the Sixers, moving on from Drummond would mean putting the minutes behind Embiid in the hands of a pair of young prospects. Adem Bona showed nice flashes to close out his rookie campaign, and the front office drafted Johni Broome in the second round of the draft. In the event that a deal surfaces, these would be Nick Nurse's lone options behind the former MVP unless Daryl Morey can secure a veteran on a more team-friendly deal.
