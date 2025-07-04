Sixers Reportedly Never Made Offer to Standout Forward in Free Agency
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled off one of the best value signings of the summer when they took a flier on Guerschon Yabusele. Following news of his departure, shocking developments came out regarding the front office's efforts to retain him.
Yabusele was first brought in hopes of providing depth at the power forward position. However, he'd end up becoming much more than that. Yabusele shined on a shorthanded Sixers team, displaying high-level two-way play and providing the lineup with some much-needed versatility.
Whether it was at power forward or being a small-ball center, Yabusele provided a boost to the Sixers on a nightly basis. He finished the regular season with averages of 11.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 2.1 APG while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Yabusele's best individual performance of the year came against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic when he erupted for 28 points and seven rebounds in a nail-biting loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Seeing that he was a major X-factor for the Sixers all season, retaining Yabusele seemed like a no-brainer priority. This did not end up being the case, as the veteran forward inked a two-year deal to join the New York Knicks. Following this move, one reporter touched on the Sixers' talks with Yabusele this summer. The two sides did have contract discussions, but no offer was put on the table.
Fresh off being a standout member of the supporting cast, the Sixers will now have to deal with Yabusele as an opponent. Along with being in their division, the Knicks are another team that will be looking to capitalize on what is being considered a wide-open Eastern Conference.
