Sixers Star Names West Contender as Damian Lillard Landing Spot
Since free agency got underway, there have been a handful of shocking moves across the NBA. In light of an All-Star talent hitting the market, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George tossed out an interesting landing spot.
Shortly after reports emerged that they signed Myles Turner to a four-year contract, the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the basketball community when they waived and stretched Damian Lillard. While continuing to rehab the Achilles injury he suffered in the playoffs, he is now in search of a new home in the NBA.
During the latest episode of his Podcast P show, George discussed possible teams for Lillard to wind up on. He made the case for the Houston Rockets going after him as they attempt to contend post-Kevin Durant trade.
"Put him with Houston," George said. "You put him on that team where there is a KD, there's defense around him. There's length around him. If it's a smaller guard, pair him with length around him."
Houston would be an interesting landing spot for Lillard, as they have arguably the best cast of talent to hide him defensively. With players like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason on the wing and Steven Adams down low, opponents will have a hard time targeting him. On the flip side, Lillard is a proven big-game player who could help the young Rockets in clutch time moments.
Seeing that he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, Lillard is likely going to take his time and see what opportunities come about. As for the Rockets, with their roster already being deep to begin with, throwing another high-level player who needs playing time in the mix might not be a good idea.
