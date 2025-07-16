Sixers' VJ Edgecombe To Return Against Wizards
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards for their third match of the Las Vegas stint in the NBA Summer League. In their last time out, the Sixers fell to the Charlotte Hornets, 94-96, as Judah Mintz led the way with 24 points as well as four assists.
The 22-year-old saw himself in the starting lineup for Philadelphia due to the absence of VJ Edgecombe, who has missed some time due to a right thumb contusion that he suffered after his debut against the Utah Jazz during the Salt Lake City games.
Against the Jazz, the Bahamian dropped 28 points and grabbed ten rebounds, which wouldn't be enough to lift the Sixers up to get the win. This would be the last look Philadelphia fans would get at their first-round prospect, aside from the various clips that surfaced of him practicing despite having an injury to his thumb.
However, it appears that Edgecombe will return to action on Tuesday night, with the Sixers putting out a message on social media indicating his intention to partake in action against the Wizards.
"He's back", read the Sixers' post.
The 19-year-old will look to help Philadelphia land their first win in Las Vegas, and their second win overall in the Summer League, with their only previous success coming against the Memphis Grizzlies, in the form of a narrow 91-90 victory.
The Sixers are set to take on the Wizards on Tuesday night, with tip-off slated for 8:30 p.m. EST.
