Philly Host Suggests Risky Joel Embiid Move Before NBA Draft
Not everybody wants to see the Philadelphia 76ers keep the third pick.
While it’s clear the Sixers aren’t expected to trade out of the first round this year, they have been reportedly kicking around the idea of sliding back a few spots. If there is a way to land a win-now veteran, along with a lower pick in the lottery, it’s an avenue worth exploring for Philadelphia.
It’s one that’s highly encouraged by 97.5 The Fanatic radio host, Mike Missanelli.
On Tuesday’s episode ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, Missanelli made it clear he wants the Sixers to move back in the first round, with Duke big man Khaman Maluach as their primary target for the pick, as he has lost total confidence in Joel Embiid moving forward.
“Why would I do that? Because I’m done with Embiid,” Missanelli stated. “I don’t think Embiid gives you anything from this point on. I would look to move him somewhere where you can convince somebody that is on the cusp of maybe doing something, that Embiid could be the piece that springs you over the top.”
Currently, Embiid is recovering from a second knee surgery in less than two years. Two seasons ago, Embiid managed to play in just 39 regular-season games for the Sixers. While he played in the playoffs, along with Team USA at the Paris Olympics last summer, it was clear Embiid was not the healthiest version of himself.
A strict injury management plan in 2024-2025 didn’t work out the way Embiid and the Sixers had hoped. After 19 games, Embiid was shut down for the year. The veteran center underwent surgery again. The Sixers are optimistic their MVP-winning center can return to form. Missanelli is not.
But even in the event where the Sixers don’t move on from Embiid (they won’t), Missanelli believes Maluach would still be a valuable addition with the seven-time All-Star still in the mix.
“In any rate, if you have to keep Embiid, you got Maluach that you can play and get him used to the NBA pace,” the host added. “There is nothing more important in the league than a rim protector these days. You don’t need a center that scores in the NBA these days. You really don’t! You need a rim protector who can score occasionally and who can get an alley oop. Who can get a fast break dunk, but can serve as a rim protector. This kid is gonna be a monster in the NBA. There you go. That’s my endorsement for Maluach.”
Coming out of Duke, Maluach has 39 NCAA games under his belt. He averaged 21 minutes on the court, making 71 percent of his shots from the field to average nine points per game.
Maluach doesn’t carry the same scoring versatility as Embiid, as he’s more of a traditional mold for the big man position. At Duke, Maluach came down with seven rebounds per game and averaged at least one block per outing. He was a defensive standout for the Blue Devils.
So far, the Sixers are on pace to make a selection at No. 3. Maluach’s chances of going that high are very slim. Unless the Sixers make a deal, they are likely to take their selection in a different direction.