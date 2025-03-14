Quentin Grimes’ Final Playing Status for Sixers-Pacers
Going into Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers ruled out one of their key players. The veteran starter Quentin Grimes has been downgraded to out after initially showing up on the injury report as questionable on Friday morning.
According to the official NBA injury report, Grimes is dealing with an illness. He will miss his first set of action since joining the Sixers after getting traded by the Dallas Mavericks.
Grimes was one of many players on Philly’s injury report for the matchup. When the Sixers submitted their report on Thursday night, they ruled out Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Lonnie Walker, Joel Embiid, and Jared McCain.
Other players such as Andre Drummond, Justin Edwards, Kelly Oubre, and Alex Reese were downgraded to questionable and still have a chance to play.
Since debuting with the Sixers, Grimes has appeared in 15 games. The veteran produced 19 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field. He’s been shooting threes at a 38 percent clip on seven attempts per game. Along with his scoring, Grimes came down with five rebounds on average and is dishing out four assists per game.
The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip. The 76ers are looking to climb out of a two-game losing streak at home on Friday night.
