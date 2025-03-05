Quentin Grimes’ Official Playing Status for 76ers-Timberwolves
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are closing out their back-to-back set on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Quentin Grimes was on the injury report heading into the matchup.
According to the Sixers, Grimes is dealing with left bicep soreness. He joins a crowded report, which includes a handful of key players who won’t get the nod to play in Minnesota.
Grimes will not be one of them. The Sixers have cleared the veteran, and he is on pace to make his eighth start with the team on Tuesday.
Grimes instantly picked up a prominent role in Philadelphia since the Sixers traded for him. Days before the NBA’s trade deadline, the Sixers and the Dallas Mavericks made a deal, which included the Sixers swapping out the veteran forward Caleb Martin for Grimes.
When Grimes left Dallas, he wrapped up a 47-game stint. Seeing the court for 23 minutes per game, the veteran forward produced 10 points on 46 percent shooting. Taking 4.3 threes per game, Grimes shot from long-range at a 40 percent clip.
Since joining the Sixers, Grimes has improved his overall field goal percentage to 50 percent. The veteran guard is scoring at a career-high pace, averaging 17 points per matchup. In addition to his scoring, Grimes is coming down with six rebounds per game and dishing out three assists per game.
Grimes and the Sixers are on the hunt for their second win in three games. After snapping a nine-game losing streak with a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, the Sixers came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Tuesday night in Minnesota will be a shot at redemption.
