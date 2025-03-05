All 76ers

Quentin Grimes’ Official Playing Status for 76ers-Timberwolves

Will Quentin Grimes face the Timberwolves on Tuesday?

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are closing out their back-to-back set on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Quentin Grimes was on the injury report heading into the matchup.

According to the Sixers, Grimes is dealing with left bicep soreness. He joins a crowded report, which includes a handful of key players who won’t get the nod to play in Minnesota.

Grimes will not be one of them. The Sixers have cleared the veteran, and he is on pace to make his eighth start with the team on Tuesday.

Grimes instantly picked up a prominent role in Philadelphia since the Sixers traded for him. Days before the NBA’s trade deadline, the Sixers and the Dallas Mavericks made a deal, which included the Sixers swapping out the veteran forward Caleb Martin for Grimes.

When Grimes left Dallas, he wrapped up a 47-game stint. Seeing the court for 23 minutes per game, the veteran forward produced 10 points on 46 percent shooting. Taking 4.3 threes per game, Grimes shot from long-range at a 40 percent clip.

Quentin Grime
Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reaches for a loose ball in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Since joining the Sixers, Grimes has improved his overall field goal percentage to 50 percent. The veteran guard is scoring at a career-high pace, averaging 17 points per matchup. In addition to his scoring, Grimes is coming down with six rebounds per game and dishing out three assists per game.

Grimes and the Sixers are on the hunt for their second win in three games. After snapping a nine-game losing streak with a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, the Sixers came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Tuesday night in Minnesota will be a shot at redemption.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News