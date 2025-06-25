Rick Barry Talks Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, Prospect Ace Bailey
Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry is familiar with transforming a lottery team into title contenders. In his sophomore season, Barry led the San Francisco Warriors to a Western Conference championship as the league’s leading scorer. In 1975, Barry then won an NBA championship with the Warriors.
In an exclusive interview with Philadelphia 76ers On SI, Barry commented on the current status of the 76ers.
*Note: Our discussion is edited for length, clarity, and grammar.
Eric Jay Santos: You were selected with the No. 2 pick in the 1965 NBA Draft. What do you think about top prospect Ace Bailey canceling his pre-draft workout with the 76ers?
Rick Barry: Back in my day, they never had anything, such as workouts or visits for top draft pick players. I would think it’s not in his best interest to not visit. Look at what happened to Shedeur Sanders in football.
Eric Jay Santos: What are your thoughts on 76ers center Joel Embiid?
Rick Barry: Obviously, Embiid is very talented, but him being so prone to injury, and the fact that he doesn’t play all that many minutes, makes it difficult for me to get excited about building a team around him. Also, it’s not as if he’s a high-level rebounder and rim protector. With that being said, he is still one of the better centers in the league.
Eric Jay Santos: Do you think a core of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are playoff contenders in 2026, or is the franchise heading towards a rebuild?
Rick Barry: It’s difficult to plan your team success around a player who gets injured so frequently and has yet to play even 70 games in a season. Plus, Paul George seems to be injury prone as well.
The Philadelphia 76ers will officially begin the new offseason process on Wednesday, as they are set to go on the clock with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft.