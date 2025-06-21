Robert Horry Criticizes 76ers Prospect Ace Bailey
NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey made headlines after canceling his private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to Wednesday’s cancellation, many mock drafts projected Bailey to Philadelphia with the No. 3 pick.
On the Big Shot Bob Podcast, seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry commented on Bailey’s pre-draft choices.
“Even now, let’s think about what Ace Bailey is doing now. He’s just canceling all workouts. Canceling all workouts. Yeah. And then even his representative said, ‘Oh, he cannot do interviews unless he’s getting paid for them’. These young dudes, I don’t know where they’re getting this idea that they’re better than sliced bread and they’re coming in this league with these inflamed egos.”
Horry suggested that many players are drafted too early in their careers. While this may not be the case with Bailey, Horry acknowledged that NBA executives enable a lack of maturity.
“I’m not saying every guy is not mature. Cooper Flagg has maturity by himself when he plays. Dylan Harper has a maturity behind him because he’s an old soul and the way he was brought up. I don’t know Ace Bailey but you can tell from a lot of guys… They come out of college way too early. They’re not ready. So, the NBA and GMs need to take a step back and say ‘We gotta stop taking chances on these guys. Oh, we drafted on potential’.”
The 18-year-old Bailey will start the next chapter of his career on June 25. It’s likely the 76ers will pass on the 6-foot-10 forward.