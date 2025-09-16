Shaquille O'Neal Takes Swipe at Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Throughout his career, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has had his fair share of feuds with opposing players and those close to the league. Among the people he's had an ongoing back-and-forth with is Shaquille O'Neal. Just ahead of the 2026 season, the Hall of Fame center took his latest dig at Embiid.
During his career as a TV analyst, Shaq has been known to call out players of today's generation. As a fellow high-level big man, Embiid is someone he has zeroed in on countless times over the years.
These actions aren't new for Shaq, as he had a similar type of feud with Dwight Howard during his peak years in the league. The Lakers legend has called out Embiid for numerous things in the past, most notably his style of play and his leadership of the Sixers.
Following some recent remarks, it appears that Shaq might be done trying to force his tough love on the Sixers' big man.
In this final stretch of the offseason, Shaq spoke with HoopsHype to discuss a range of topics stemming in and outside the basketball world. Among the topics brought up was his relationship with the centers of today and who he is focusing on now.
Shaq noted that Victor Wembanyama is a center he could start giving tough love to in the future, while also dismissing Embiid given their past interactions.
"The big that I would be tough on is the Joker, but he's the best center in the league," Shaq said, per HoopsHype. "So I have to say nothing to him. And he has a championship, which means he knows what it takes. So I don't have to say anything to him. Wemby, he's still in that baby era. I try to be tough on Joel (Embiid), but apparently he can't take it. So I'll probably have to delete him from my program."
As for Embiid, he is looking to return to form following an injury-ridden 2025 campaign. He was battling ailments from the start of the regular season, which resulted in him only playing in 19 games before being shut down.
Upon having knee surgery in the offseason, the Sixers star is striving to be a more common fixture in the lineup as the team looks to get back in the mix in the Eastern Conference.
